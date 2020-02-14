A funeral service for Audrey Page Mason Giocchinni, of Staunton, Va., will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Laurel Springs Baptist Church in Verona, Va. with the Rev Dan G. Mason officiating. Family will receive friends immediately after the service. Graveside service and burial will be in the Page Family Cemetery in Vera, Va. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. Diuguid Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements (434-385-8900).
