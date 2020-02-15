STAUNTON, Va. Audrey Mason Gioacchini, 88, widow of Luciano Gioacchini, of Staunton, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at King's Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center in Staunton. Mrs. Gioacchini was born in Appomattox County, Virginia on August 27, 1931, a daughter of the late William Braxton and Gertrude (Pugh) Page. Audrey was a member of the Laurel Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed music, dancing, and collecting butterflies. In addition to her parents and first husband, Charles Alexander Mason of 33 years, Audrey was preceded in death by a daughter, Deronda Mason Bennett; three brothers, Matthew Page, Royal Page, and Raymond Page; and two sisters, Rachel O'Brien and Catherine Crawford. Surviving is a son, Charlie Mason and his wife, Jackie of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; two daughters, Renae Mason of Appomattox and Candace M. Wingfield of High Point, North Carolina; a sister, Carolyn Baldwin and her husband, Warren, of Pamplin, Virginia; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Laurel Hill Baptist Church by the Reverend Dan Mason. The family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, in the Page Family Cemetery in Appomattox, Virginia. Following the service, family and friends are invited to the home of Renae Mason, 297 Woodlawn Trail, Appomattox. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Wilson, Scott Cabaniss, Daniel Wingfield, Tyler Mason, Jason Schafer, Randy Lathrop, and Jacob Bennett. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
