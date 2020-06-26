Betty Pollard Ginther, 88, of Brookneal, died on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She married the late Ben Lewis Ginther in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1952, where he was stationed in the Air Force. Betty was born on February 6, 1932, in Brookneal to the late Newman and Bernice Williams Pollard. She worked alongside Ben Lewis at the Union Star for many years. She was a member of Brookneal Presbyterian Church and was a member of the DAR. Betty, always dressed to the nines, loved to entertain family and friends. She also enjoyed playing bridge, working crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Betty and Ben Lewis owned several beagles that they treated as their children; very spoiled and loved. Betty was predeceased by two sisters, Ann P. Apperson and Virginia P. Rehovick. She is survived by a sister, Peggy P. Hamlett of Lynchburg; and a brother, Elmer L. Pollard and his wife, Gwen, of Merritt Island, Fla. She is also survived by a number of devoted nieces and nephews as well as many lifelong friends. Betty's friend and caregiver, Kristy Carr, took such good care of her, Betty considered her part of the family. In accordance with Betty's wishes, there will be no service. The family suggests those wishing to make memorials in Betty's name, consider the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

