Edith Burton Gilliland, 89, of Gladys, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Autumn Care of Altavista. She was the wife of the late William Carroll Gilliland Sr. Mrs. Gilliland was born in Halifax County, on May 2, 1930, a daughter of the late Robert Lee Burton and Mary Rudder Burton. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a retired employee of General Electric. She is survived by two sons, W. Carroll Gilliland (Shirley) of Rustburg, and Michael Gilliland of Gladys; two daughters, Nancy G. Barnes (Terry) of Lynchburg, and Martha G. DeJarnette of Rustburg; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Beryl Camden of Madison Heights, and Sue Scott, and Ruby Jennings, both of Gladys. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Claudia B. Gilliland, and Landon B. Gilliland; a sister, Irene B. Woodall; and 10 brothers, Ray D., Robert Jr., Frank, Roy D., Morell, Hubert, Joe, Lemeil, John, and Abrie Burton. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church by the Rev. Johnny Roberts and the Rev. Jamie Adams. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
