Patty Elizabeth Webb Gilliam, 64, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence. She was the loving wife of Russell Gilliam Jr. Born on February 10, 1955, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of Elise McLaughlin Graves and the late Womack Webb. She worked for Blue Ridge Beverage as an Administrator and was a devoted member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and worked with the vestry ministry. Patty is survived by her husband, RC Gilliam Jr.; son, Cameron Gilliam; daughter, Katey Gilliam; sisters, Kathryn Jamison and husband, Gregory and Jacqueline Newman and husband, Hank; and brother, Randolph Webb. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church with Pastor Alan Cowart. For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family would like you to consider the American Cancer Society or The Susan B. Koman Foundation. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Gilliam family (239-0331).
