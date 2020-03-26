Coogie Carl Gilliam Jr. Coogie Carl Gilliam Jr., 83, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Maxine L. Gilliam. Born in Wise, Virginia, on October 26, 1936, he was a son of the late Coogie Carl Gilliam Sr. and Mecca Barr Gilliam. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War and a retired airline pilot with US Air. He loved hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. In addition to his wife, he is survived by, two sons, Jon Gilliam and his wife, Gretchan, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Brennan Gilliam and his wife, Tamara, of Williamsburg; a daughter, Cara Sprigg and her husband, Randy, of New Kent; and eight grandchildren. There will be no services at this time. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.

