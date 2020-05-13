Friday, May 8, 2020 Brandy Lynn Gilliam, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and cousin entered into Heavens gates on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born to Larry and Sharon Gilliam on February 11, 1986. Brandy treasured her children and embraced every moment she had with them. She enjoyed family gatherings and nanny's éclair cake and time with friends. Brandy had a kind heart and an unforgettable laugh. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Tyree Gilliam; grandparents, Ernest and Katherine Mars; and aunt, Tammy Tyree. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeremiah Gilliam, Journey Gilliam, Jordan Tomlin, and Joel Tomlin; father, Larry Gilliam and stepmother, Terry Gilliam; brothers, Johnathon (Tabitha) Gilliam and Dustin Gilliam; grandparents, Gladys and Bill Tyree; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Due to the current situation, all are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home Friday, May 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or share a memory with Brandy's family at www.tharpfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Bill Evans officiating. To assist the family with their service cost, please visit Brandy's obituary on the Tharp Funeral Home website. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.

