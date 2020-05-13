Friday, May 8, 2020 Brandy Lynn Gilliam, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and cousin entered into Heavens gates on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born to Larry and Sharon Gilliam on February 11, 1986. Brandy treasured her children and embraced every moment she had with them. She enjoyed family gatherings and nanny's éclair cake and time with friends. Brandy had a kind heart and an unforgettable laugh. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Tyree Gilliam; grandparents, Ernest and Katherine Mars; and aunt, Tammy Tyree. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeremiah Gilliam, Journey Gilliam, Jordan Tomlin, and Joel Tomlin; father, Larry Gilliam and stepmother, Terry Gilliam; brothers, Johnathon (Tabitha) Gilliam and Dustin Gilliam; grandparents, Gladys and Bill Tyree; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Due to the current situation, all are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home Friday, May 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or share a memory with Brandy's family at www.tharpfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Presbyterian Cemetery with Pastor Bill Evans officiating. To assist the family with their service cost, please visit Brandy's obituary on the Tharp Funeral Home website. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.