Our beloved Bobbe Gilliam, of Scotts Plains, N.J., and formerly of Charlotte County, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born to the late Mr. Leander Gilliam and Mrs. Ethel Gilliam. He was married to the late Mrs. Valerie Campbell Gilliam. He is survived by a sister, Martha Gilliam Price; two brothers, Clarence Lee Gilliam and Jerry Francis; a devoted friend, Ms. Madge Bolden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private service was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Scott Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobbe Gilliam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries