Dallas Calvin Gillaspie, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Virginia Berryman Gillaspie for 59 years. Born in Surry County, Va. on July 27, 1932, he was a son of the late Ina Garvey and Howard Clinton Gillaspie. Dallas served his country in the United States Air Force. He owned and operated Gillaspie Appliance Service for 33 years with his wife and retired in 2000. Dallas was an active member of Hebron Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a lifetime Deacon, sang in the adult choir, and participated in many activities of the church. He is survived by one sister, Faye Gillaspie Osteen and husband, William of Ozark, Ala.; two daughters, Connie G. Gallier and husband, Chris of Forest, Karen G. Fraley and husband, Joe, of Pearisburg; five grandchildren, Alexa Gardner and husband, Jeremiah, Samantha Fraley, Cayla Gilmour and husband, Shaun, Marisa Fraley and Ben Fraley; three great-grandchildren, Vincent Gillon, Audrey Gillon, and Lena Gardner. He was preceded in death by his stepmother, Hazel T. Gillaspie. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Hebron Baptist Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Walker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hebron Baptist Church, 7533 Stonewall Road, Appomattox, VA 24522 or Summit Benevolence Fund, 1400 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

