Kenneth "Kenny Ray" Ray Giles, 58, of Roseland, departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, May 23, 1961, he was a son of Geraldine Giles Jenkins and the late James Jenkins, III. He was also the beloved husband of 31 years to, Barbara Giles. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Donald Giles (Crystal); his daughter, Arielle "P-nut" Giles, and his grandchildren. Friends may view from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home.

