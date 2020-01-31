Jase Russell Giles, born on July 23, 2019, died on January 29, 2020. Our sweet perfect baby boy, Jase died peacefully in our arms. We are grateful for every minute of his short life. He has taught us and countless others about resilience, strength, hope... and so much love. We know we will see him again in Heaven one day. Jase is survived by his parents, Jeff and Angela Giles; his brothers, Vincent and Sean Noto; and his grandparents, Rusty and Pam Giles of Motley and Chuck and Janeen Saye of Hurt. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. We would like to thank the nurses, doctors and medical team at the NICU of University of Virginia Children's Hospital for the love and care they provided for our son during his 190 days of life. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, in Lynchburg, by the Rev. Brady Willis followed by a private graveside service in Altavista. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider, NICU of University of Virginia Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908, please reference Jase Giles. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Giles, Jase Russell
To send flowers to the family of Jase Giles, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
12:00PM-2:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Jase's Visitation begins.
Feb 1
Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Jase's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.