Judith Patterson Gilbert, 77, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Services will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights, at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

