Janny OpdenCamp Gilbert, 75, of Rustburg, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond P. Gilbert for 39 years. Born on January 12, 1944, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, she was the daughter of the late Casper J. and Wilhelmina Bal OpdenCamp. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia J. Gilbert and a brother, Casper J. OpdenCamp. Janny received her license in cosmetology and was a beauty shop owner in New Jersey. She was an active supporter of the 82nd Airborne / Blue Ridge All Airborne Chapter and the New London Airport Annual Fly-in. Along with her expertise, she helped mutliple other organizations thrive. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her companion of 13 years, Loyd O. Woodford of Rustburg; two daughters, Sandra L. Gilbert of Madison Heights, and Celia R. Gilbert and Brandon Gowen of Louisa; her fuzzy friend, Sophie; and other relatives and friends. The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Centra Hospice and her neighborhood community for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Janny Gilbert to the Metastatic Breast Cancer Network c/o Shirley Mertz 1481 Thor Drive, Iverness, IL 60067, Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or South Central Spay Neuter Clinic, 29 Mortimer Drive, Evington, VA 24550. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.