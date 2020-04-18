Mr. James W. Gilbert, 85, of 250 Wyatts Road, Long Island, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. Born on November 1, 1934, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Lewis Gilbert and Carrie Stone Gilbert. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Gilbert; one grandson, Shawn Graves; and one brother, Joe Lewis Gilbert. Mr. Gilbert was last employed at BGF in Altavista, Virginia, and was a member of the Staunton Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memories are his sons, James L. Gilbert (Frances) of Oxon Hill, Maryland; one daughter, Vernice Hall (Melvin) of Altavista, Virginia; four brothers, Jessie Gilbert (Carolyn) and Edward Gilbert, all of Long Island, Virginia, Jack Gilbert (Estelle) of Hurt, Virginia and Goldsboro "Bowie" Gilbert (Bernice) of West Virginia; one sister, Mattie Gilbert (Jimmy) of Long Island, Virginia; a devoted grandson, Carlos Hall of Forest, Virginia; five additional grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mr. Gilbert will be conducted on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Staunton Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. P. A. Medley, officiating. In keeping with the guidelines of our Governor, a viewing will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 2 until 5 p.m. with only ten people allowed at one time. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
