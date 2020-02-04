Jacquelyn Davis "Jackie" Gilbert, 81, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Anderson Gilbert Jr. Born on June 17, 1938, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late John Wiley Davis and the late Lockie Mae Dinkins Davis. Jackie retired from Limitorque Corportation after 41 years of service. She enjoyed traveling and beach trips and was always helping others. She had such a servant's heart that she would visit nursing homes and many shut-ins as well as volunteer at Lynchburg General Hospital. Jackie was a member of College Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, her twin, Gwendolyn Mayberry, Anna Mae Lipscomb, Doris June Manning, Gladys Rush, Betty Norris Simons, Jearldean Cheatham, and Margie Davis. Jackie is survived by her brother, John Davis Jr.; 12 nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider memorial contributions to College Hill Baptist Church or the Parkinson's disease Foundation. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Gilbert family (239-0331).
Gilbert, Jacquelyn Davis
To plant a tree in memory of Jacquelyn Gilbert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.