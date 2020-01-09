Deacon Edward Gilbert of Madison Heights departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Guggenheimer Health & Rehab. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Rose Chapel Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery. His remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. The family is receiving family and friends at 426 Old Wright Shop Rd. from 1 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing.
Gilbert, Deacon Edward
