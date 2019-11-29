Woodrow Franklin "Frank" Gibson, 66, of Coleman Falls, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. Visitation will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. Interment will be on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Virginia Memorial Park.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

