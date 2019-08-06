Ruby Cofflin Gibson, 89, of Lynchburg The Lord took her hand and welcomed his faithful servant to glory on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Martin Gibson Sr.; her parents, Lewis and Nettie Roberts Cofflin; seven brothers, Howard, Cecil, Woodrow, Dr. Lewis, Eugene, Richard "Buck", and Newton "Pete" Cofflin; and three sisters, Gertrude Cofflin, Ollie Mae Saunders, and Louise Hall. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Bob Deal and son and daughter-in-law, Marty and Julie Gibson. She adored and was adored by her five grandchildren, Ryan Taylor Gibson, Lauren Paige Gibson Haskins, Alexander Robert Deal, Nicholas Martin Deal, and Kathryn Grace Deal; and three great-grandchildren, Ryland Haskins, Ellowyn Haskins, and Liam Gibson. She was a true gift from God and one of God's gifts to her was being a powerful prayer warrior for so many others in need. There are no words that can express our love and gratitude for the compassionate and loving care given to our mother by the staff of The Summit Health and Rehab. She loved them as family. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
