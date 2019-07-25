LYNCHBURG, Va. Mary Glenn Giles Gibson, age 81, of Lynchburg, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her residence. Born August 2, 1937, in Pittsylvania County, and grew up on White Oak Mountain, she was a daughter of the late David Lee Giles and Mary Eva Dallas Giles. She was also predeceased by her husband, Nelson Wallace Gibson and a brother-in-law, James T. Oakes. Mrs. Gibson graduated from Spring Garden High School in 1956 and attended Averett College on a basketball scholarship in 1957, and was inducted into the Pittsylvania County Hall of Fame in 2018. Mary made a profession of faith as a young girl at Oakland United Methodist Church. She was a member at Thomas Road Baptist Church and retired from Nationwide Insurance after 40 years of service. She is survived by two sons, David Gibson and wife, Rebecca, of Appomattox and Daniel Gibson and wife, Deborah, of Lynchburg; one brother, Dallas Lee Giles and wife, Nancy, of Blairs; one sister, Clydene Oakes of Blairs; two grandchildren, Hunter Gibson and Taylor Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, at Oakland United Methodist Church by the Rev. Jon Woodburn. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at Oakland United Methodist Church. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
