Ellis P. George Jr., 67, of Lynchburg, passed away at home Monday, May 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife Brenda Joy Crane George. Born on March 27, 1953, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, he was a proud graduate of the University of Richmond, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. He made lifelong friends at the U of R; but the one he stayed closest to was, his roommate Jim Cornetta of Norfolk. Both of them added more friends after college; they called themselves the "Night Owls" and continued to have regular social get together's until this day. Ellis loved life and he found special joy in hunting, the beach, fishing in Florida, antiquing, yard work, and he attended Calvary Baptist Church, Lynchburg. He is survived by his daughter Lyndsay George of Richmond. Also surviving are mother-in-law Patsy Joy; stepdaughter, Christy Schmitt and husband, Brandon; step grandchildren, Taylor Crane, Thomas and Charlotte Schmitt; step great-granddaughter Destiny Jones, sister Suzie Godsey of Tennessee; brother, Lester and his wife, Pat George of Richmond. In light of the restrictions due to the Coronavirus, the family will have a private graveside service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
