Samantha "Mickey" Robinson Geoghegan, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born July 27, 1937 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Gracie Robinson. Samantha graduated from Meredith College where she received her Bachelors of Arts in Education and taught school in Richmond before her marriage to Richard Meade Geoghegan on July 29, 1961. She loved animals and enjoyed having many cats and dogs over the years and especially loved traveling to various car shows with Richard. Samantha was also an active member of the Junior League. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gracie Geoghegan and brother, James Robinson. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Mary Marshall Matzell and her husband, Robert; and son, Richard Meade Geoghegan Jr. A private burial will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Samantha Geoghegan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries