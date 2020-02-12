Samantha "Mickey" Robinson Geoghegan, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born July 27, 1937 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Gracie Robinson. Samantha graduated from Meredith College where she received her Bachelors of Arts in Education and taught school in Richmond before her marriage to Richard Meade Geoghegan on July 29, 1961. She loved animals and enjoyed having many cats and dogs over the years and especially loved traveling to various car shows with Richard. Samantha was also an active member of the Junior League. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gracie Geoghegan and brother, James Robinson. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Mary Marshall Matzell and her husband, Robert; and son, Richard Meade Geoghegan Jr. A private burial will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Samantha Geoghegan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.