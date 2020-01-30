Hattie Louise Berry Gentry departed this life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born April 21, 1926. Hattie is survived by her brother, Ernest Berry Sr. (Mae); sister, Susan Berry; a dedicated niece, Diane Donigan Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mt. Shiloh Baptist Church, Monroe. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. The family is receiving friends at 2021 Royal Oak Way, Lynchburg. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
Gentry, Hattie Louise Berry
