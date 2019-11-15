DeSean J. Gentry, 29, of Madison Heights, died Sunday, November 10, 2019. A Celebration of DeSean's life will be held at 2 p.m. at Tree of Life Ministries on Monday, November 18, 2019, with the Rev. M.D. Mays and the Rev. Mark McCoy officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery, 180 Galilee Rd., Gladstone, VA 24553. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

