Angela Kazee Geer, 87, of Forest, Va., began her walk with God on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Alafair Kazee; her husband Tom Geer; two brothers, Francis and Wayne Kazee; three sisters, Florence Devine, Eula Mercurio, and Noni Pack; and granddaughter, Amanda Spurling. Angela is survived by a brother, Manny Kazee; sister, Nora Cook; five children, Thomas Spurling (Trenna Stitt), Terry-Lynn Boone (David, deceased), Toni Clark, Tamara McGinn (Joe), Tracy Tall (Sandy); stepson, David Geer; dear friends, Charlotte Robinson and Nancy Mitchell; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

