Virginia Elizabeth Hensley Tweedy Gay, 92, of 1820 Sunset Drive, Altavista, passed very peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, at her residence. She was first married to the late Edward Coleman Tweedy and secondly to the late Harry S. Gay. She was born on July 7, 1927, in Evington, a daughter of the late Robert William Hensley and Martha Roberta Hackworth Hensley. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and a retired employee of Universal Electric. Virginia taught childrens Sunday School classes for over 45 years at the Baptist Tabernacle in Altavista. She is survived by two sons, Roger Wayne Tweedy and friend, Shirley and John Dennis Tweedy (Deborah); one daughter, Pamela Ella Tweedy Laughon; one stepson, David S. Gay (Lisa); three stepdaughters, Patricia G. Dunn (Gerald), Phyllis G. Farris (Tommy) and Susan G. Shelton and friend, Len; two sisters, Agnes Dowdy Anderson (William) and Christine "Peanut" Burley; two brothers, James "J.T." Hensley (Peggy) and Kenneth "Pop" Hensley (Mary); 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; special friends, Hilda Worley Ward and Alice Rigney her home health care giver; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sons, James "Jake" Edward Tweedy and Joseph "Joe" Coleman Tweedy Sr.; two stepsons, William "Tommy" Gay and Kenneth Gay; five brothers, William "Bill" Hensley, Herbert "Joe" Hensley, Shirley "Tater" Hensley, Charles "Punch" Hensley, and Clarence Ray Hensley; three sisters, Lois H. Goodman, Elsie H. Boley, and Florence "Penny" Hensley; and a special friend, Anna Gilbert. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Pastor Brian Warren and the Rev. Lyle (Butch) Boley. Interment will follow at Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church, in Lynch Station. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Gospel Light Baptist Church, 31 Kingston Road, Evington, VA 24550, or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 193, Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
