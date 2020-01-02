Sue A. Gay, 76, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away at the Bedford County Nursing Home surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Sue was born on March 28, 1943, in Lynchburg, Virginia. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin Lewis and Vera Branch Ashwell, and her husband of 55 years Donald Wayne Gay. She is survived by her sister, Linda Ashwell Sutor and brother in law, Richard Lee Sutor; her three children, Lisa Gay Robertson, Jeffry Wayne Gay, and Jackie Gay-Milliken; her five grandchildren, Derek Gay, Brett Gay, Anna (Gay) Richey, Whitney Robertson, and Jessica (Robertson) Martin; and one great-granddaughter, Caliahna Gay. Sue was a member of the Fort Hill United Methodist Church for 67 years. She also was an avid volunteer at Lynchburg General Hospital for over 30 years. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Fort Hill United Methodist Church by the Rev. Marc Brown with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until service time at the church In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
