Marion Rose Inge Garrett, 72, of Rose Lane, Appomattox, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Garland Roy Garrett. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on July 27, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Alice Smith and Holmsey Inge Jr. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher. Marion loved crafting, decorating, jewelry, floral arrangement, and loved helping others. She was a retired seamstress having worked at both Amelia Dress and Courtland Manufacturing. She is survived by three children, Mark Garrett and wife, Erica, Bryon Garrett and wife, Penny, and Stacy G. Franklin and husband, Kevin; five grandchildren, Brittany Franklin, Kyle Franklin, Matthew and Charlotte Rogers, Josh Gunter, Samantha and Nathan Pettway; eight great-grandchildren; two canine companions, Niki and Crissy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Joyce Ferguson and Jane Woody and brothers, Kenneth and Larry Inge. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church by the Pastors Art Cavanaugh, Ron Moore and Pete McDaniel. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall and other times at the home of her daughter, Stacy. Those wishing to make memorials please consider a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
