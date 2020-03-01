James Kendal Garrett Jr. Mr. James Kendal Garrett Jr. age 33, of Brookneal, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Brookneal. He was the son of Mr. James Kendal Garrett Sr. and Mrs. Nancy C. Franklin of Brookneal. He was preceded in death by his brother, Coty Robert Garrett; uncles, Billy Joe Garrett and Henry M. Crews Jr.; and grandfather, James Robert "Bud" Garrett Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Callie Maxine Garrett of Concord; his parents, James K. Garrett Sr. (Kathy) of Nathalie, and Nancy C. Franklin (John) "Bug" of Brookneal; grandparents, Mildred Garrett of Brookneal, Patty Seamster of Floyd, and Henry and Rhonda Crews of Nathalie; sister, Crystal Setzer (Chris) of Randolph; niece, Hailee Rising of Randolph; nephew, Tristan Rising of Randolph; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Brookneal. The family will receive friends at the home of Kendal and Kathy Garrett. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation of Brookneal.

