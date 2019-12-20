John Ryland Garrett, 83, died peacefully at home on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born in Appomattox County, August 8, 1936. He was predeceased by his parents, Lewis Walker Garrett and Annie Thompson Garrett; brother, Lewis C. Garrett; sister, Dorothy Carter; and his first wife, Joyce S. Garrett. John graduated from Appomattox High School and the Cincinnati College of Embalming. He began his career at Robinson Funeral Home. Later, he worked for Whitten Funeral Home for many years. Presently, John worked for the Dodge Chemical Company, where he has been a sales representative for over 30 years. John was a CSFP. He was associated with the British Institute of Embalmers, the Academy of Funeral Service Practice, South West Virginia Funeral Association, Virginia Funeral Director Association, and many other funeral service organizations. John served his country in the United States Air Force as a medic. He was on the Lynchburg Life Saving Crew. John was quite the story teller. He loved to regale his friends with his stories. One is to be featured in an upcoming Dodge magazine. He loved his job and during his career he made many wonderful friends. He was lucky to have friends across the country, especially in Virginia, West Virginia and Massachusetts. John was always honest and dependable. He was never too busy to answer a question or try to help with a problem. He was very fond of the Boston Red Sox, cars, country music, and an occasional "Mr. Jack" on the rocks. John was a sweet and gentle man and his memory will be cherished by his wife, Brenda Goodwin-Garrett; stepdaughter, Alissa F. Goodwin; nephew, Luke Paulette; great-niece, Cindy Paulette; great-great-nephew, Liam Hall; and his little Frenchie, Briar Rose. In John's memory, please consider the Blue Ridge Food Bank, 501 12th Street, Suite B, Lynchburg, VA 24504, the Wildlife Center of Virginia, PO Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980, or Concord Rescue Squad, PO Box 48, Concord, VA 24538. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneralhome.com.
