Frank Nathan Garrett, 96, of Piney Mountain Road, died on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Nelda Lucado Garrett for 75 years and 4 months. . Born in Appomattox County, on December 31, 1922, he was a son of the late Queen Victoria Harris and William Fletcher Garrett. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and retired from the Appomattox Garment Company. Nathan enjoyed hunting and being with the hunters at Local Hunters Hunting Club. He loved planting his vegetable garden each year and just playing in the dirt. It has been said he never taught his grandsons how to use a hilling hoe to get the weeds out of the garden. In addition to his wife he is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Iris G. and Roy Woody of Appomattox, Peggy G. and Stanley Sivertson of Chesapeake, and Helen G. and Terry Adams of Appomattox; four grandchildren, Troy Woody, Timmy Sivertson and wife, Debbie, Jason Garrett and wife, Cheryl, and Kelly S. Parsons and husband, Cory; five great-grandchildren, T. W. Woody, Deanna Lloyd and husband, Billy, Garrett Woody, Nathan Sivertson, Hayley Garrett; three great-great-grandchildren, Kensi, Braelee, Savannah; two step-great-grandchildren, Megan Bruffy and husband, Chip and Mason Andrews and wife, Tia; five step-great-great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Kyla, Nathan, Reese, and Stella; and daughter-in-law, Pat R. Garrett Nathan was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Garrett; three brothers, Berkley, Leonard, and Alfred Garrett; and two sisters, Gracie Lucado and Emma Norcross. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home by the Rev. Tom Barker. A private burial will follow in Red Oak Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorials please consider St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Red Oak Baptist Church Chime Fund, c/o Linda Rogers, 4904 Oakville Road, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
