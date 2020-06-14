Barbara Wright Garrett, 86, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Albert Daniel Garrett Jr. for 69 years. Born on September 25, 1933, in Amherst County, she was the last of 12 children of the late Benjamin Leonard Wright and the late Mary Scott Wright. Barbara worked for many years as the manager of Baldwins before going to work for the City of Lynchburg. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed working in her garden, canning and watching the hummingbirds. Barbara was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her pickles and Wednesday and Sunday meals will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings. Barbara is survived by her husband, Albert Daniel Garrett Jr.; son, Dan Garrett, III (Becky); daughter, Sharon Cash (Ricky); four grandchildren, Carrie Randall (Tim), Corey Cash (Kasie), Jenny Brown (Ben), and Daniel Garrett (Rachel); seven great-grandchildren, Caleigh, Avery, Addison, Kadynce, Parker, Killian, and Paisley; and numerous other family members and friends. Friends may pay their respects from 9 until 5 p.m., on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Gleaning for the World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24536 (www.gftw.org/donate) or to Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 106 Clearview Rd., Madison Heights, VA 24572. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Garrett family (929-5712).

