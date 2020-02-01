Betty Lee Garraghty, 84, of Goode, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family and comforted by the strength of her faith. Betty Lee was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Arthur. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald E. Garraghty; and her son, Michael E. Garraghty. She was a devoted member of Bethany United Methodist Church and an active member of the Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges. She enjoyed spending time with her family and serving her community. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Harris (Linwood); her brother, Cecil B. Arthur; her seven grandchildren, Stacey, Clint, Sarah, Will, Wendy, Lara, and Josh; her 19 adored great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many wonderful friends. Please join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable woman. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Forest, Va. with the Rev. Dr. Riley Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. A reception will be held immediately following the burial at the church for a time of fellowship with the family. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Betty Lee's memory, please consider Bethany United Methodist Church, Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges, or Centra Bedford Hospice. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Garraghty, Betty Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Garraghty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.