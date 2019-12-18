Dorothy Anderson Garland, 87, gracefully crossed over on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Gloria Swain of Madison Heights with devoted family by her side. She was born on February 17, 1932 to the late Charlie and Mary Rose Anderson Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer L. Garland Sr.; two brothers; and three sisters. She was a member of Lovingston Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories her five children, Peggy G. McPherson (William) and Jean G. Swain, both of Madison Heights, Linda G. Oglesby of Lynchburg, Judy G. Spriggs (William) of McDonough, Ga., and Wilmer L. Garland Jr. of Minneapolis, Minn.; and a host of other relatives and friends. A Homegoing Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lovingston Baptist Church, Kings Rd., Madison Heights. Interment will be in the Fort Hill Memorial Park. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. The family is receiving friends at her daughter's home, 124 Lynn St., Madison Heights. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing.
