Born on March 20, 1929, in Canoe, Alabama, Joyce passed away on March 10, 2020, in Brandon, Florida. Joyce was preceded into the hands of the Lord by her parents, Cemmie Lodian Fuller and Ruby Deen Hart Fuller; her brothers, Harold and Peter Fuller; her sister, Jonnie King; and her husband, Charles S. Gardner. She is survived by stepson, Peter C. Gardner (Anislee "Lee") of Melbourne, Florida; sons, John W. Gardner (Patricia) of Brandon, Florida, and James S. Gardner (Ann) of Windsor, Virginia; grandchildren, Matthew, Charles, Scott and Elizabeth Gardner and Erica, Jimmy and Jennifer Shannon; several great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Mrs. Gardner graduated from Escambia County High School in Atmore, Alabama, was conferred a Bachelors Degree at Troy State University and Masters in Elementary Education at the University of Lynchburg. In a career that spanned more than 45 years, Mrs. Gardner was an elementary school teacher in Alabama, Florida, New York and Virginia, influencing the lives many students who went on to become police officers, school principals, a professional football player, business owners, writers, a Broadway actor, mechanics, executives and myriad other successful callings. For her students, Mrs. Gardner wrote many books and plays, most notably "No Mittens for Mandy" and "Mr. Bass," a book and play adaptation about the namesake of the school where she taught in Lynchburg for more than 25 years. She also wrote several historically based novels, "Reunion" being the most widely-known. And, she recently authored histories of her and her husband's families. Mrs. Gardner was a member of the American Association of University Women, the Windsor Baptist Church and the Brandon Chapter of Troy University Alumni. Those who knew Mrs. Gardner take solace in knowing she lived a long, meaningful and comfortable life. Mrs. Gardner and her husband will take their final rest at the Bay Pines National Cemetary.
