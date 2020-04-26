Edmund "Ed" Ernest Garcia Jr. Edmund "Ed" Ernest Garcia Jr., 87, Lynchburg, Va., died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Edmund "Chip" E. Garcia III (Daneen) of Lynchburg, Va., and Geoffrey L. Garcia of Forest, Va.; daughter, Lisa K. Garcia (Kurt Stephenson) of Blacksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Kyle Garrett Johnson Garcia (Cara Roberts) of Lynchburg, Va., Kiersten Jade Johnson Garcia of Lawrence, Kan., Brooke Garcia Stephenson of San Diego, Calif., and Ty Garcia Stephenson of Blacksburg, Va.; great-grandson, Eli Glenn Garcia of Lynchburg, Va.; sister, Lucinda "Cindi" Zutes (George) of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; and niece, Camille Lucinda Zutes (James Michael Strahan IV) of Tampa, Fla. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Phyllis Wampler Garcia. Born in San Diego on May 9, 1932, he was the son of the late Edmund Ernest Garcia Sr. and Mildred Octavia Garcia (Heilig) who traveled and lived around the world as a career Navy family before settling in Ozona, Fla. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William Douglas Garcia. Ed was an electrical engineer who attended the University of Virginia. He was adept at many things including electrical, plumbing, carpentry and auto mechanics. His hobbies reflected his desire to build and create model airplanes, a sailboat he built in the backyard, many a Heathkit electronics project and his own novel creations such as a heart monitor prototype. He served in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, but always cheered for Navy on game day. Ed worked as an engineer for several companies including Sperry Marine, Charlottesville, Va. as a radar engineer and Simplimatic Engineering, Lynchburg, Va. He spent the bulk of his career 19 years as the building engineer for Thalhimer's and Hecht's department stores in Lynchburg and Roanoke, Va. He retired from Thalhimer's in 1997. Due to the pandemic and obvious logistical challenges, there will be no funeral or service. The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to the caring and supportive team at Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge that took care of our father as well as the fine folks from Centra Hospice. You remained supportive and caring and understanding all while you were dealing with the many challenges of the times we all face. Our family thanks you.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.