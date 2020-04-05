Phillip Earl Garbee, 68, of Henrico, Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, listening to his favorite music, at Commonwealth Senior Living at the West End, following a long battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. Phillip was born on August 31, 1951, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He graduated from Brookville High School in 1969. Phillip moved to Richmond, Virginia, to attend Virginia Commonwealth University where he received his degree in Psychology. He then worked as a property manager and later sold real estate before getting his Information Technology degree. Phillip worked for Richmond Memorial Hospital, Reynolds Metals, and retired from Dominion Energy as a Systems Analyst in 2010. He loved spending time with family and friends, whether it be coaching his children's sports teams, camping, hiking, gardening, photography, and especially listening to or playing music. Phillip will be greatly missed. Phillip is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jacqueline Duresky Garbee; daughter, Teresa Bonifas and husband, Danny Bonifas; son, Jarrett Garbee; grandsons, Nathan Phillip Bonifas and Tyler James Bonifas. Also left to cherish his memory are his parents, Keith and Adreana Garbee; sister, Laura Lin and husband, David Lin; sister, Mary Hines and husband, David Hines; uncle and aunt, David and Peggy Riley; close friend and mentor, Dr. Teresa Miller; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and dear friends. Phillip's family would like to express their most sincere thanks and appreciation for the many acts of kindness and support during Phillip's difficult journey, especially to Commonwealth Senior Living for making sure Phillip was content and cared for during his last days. All the expressions of love and comfort have helped to make our burden a little lighter. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Road, Henrico, VA 23229, with a note stating "DBC Butterflies Group in memory of Phillip Garbee."
