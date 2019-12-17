Jerry Oliver Galyean, 80, of Lynchburg, died Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born in McDowell, W.Va. on March 10, 1939, to the late William Andrew Galyean and Annie Crouch Galyean Hutcherson. He was married for 55 years to the late Linda Reed Galyean. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Andrew Galyean. He was employed at Limitorque for 50 plus years as a welder, wiring technician, and expeditor but most of his married life was spent loving and caring for his wife, Linda. He was an active union member, enjoyed working on cars, and loved bowling, gardening and golfing. He is survived by his children, Teresa Galyean (Byron Stanbery) and Gay Galyean Thornsbury (David); grandchildren, Amanda Hollis (Tyler) and Cullen Stanbery; sister, Barbara Pickett and her sons, Robert, Tim and Mark Pickett; and several other nieces and nephews. A special thanks is given to Karen Stanbery, Rick Reed and Debbie Dawson for their attention to dad during his last years. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service at Virginia Memorial Park following the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Campbell County Rescue Squad. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
