Linda Ferguson Gallier, 74, of Gallier Lane, Appomattox, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was the wife of Johnny B. Gallier for 57 years. Born in Appomattox, on December 25, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Mary Lizzie Morris and Roger Evans Ferguson. Linda was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a dear friend and neighbor to many in her community. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Ron Gallier and wife, April, Kevin Gallier, and Richard Gallier, all of Appomattox; one brother, Joel Preston Ferguson of Appomattox; one sister, Nancy F. Almond of Concord; three grandchildren, Zackery Lee Gallier, Andrew Boyd Gallier, and Brittany Dawn Gallier; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Lowell Thomas Ferguson, Ralph V. "Blinkie" Ferguson, Curtis David Ferguson, and Larry Wayne "Country" Ferguson; and one sister, Kathy F. Monroe. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Robinson Funeral Home with the Rev. Sam Stump officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider, Appomattox County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 57, Appomattox, VA 24522, or Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 894, Appomattox, VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
