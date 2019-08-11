Alanis Isabel Baez Gallego, 2 years old, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Alanis was born on April 6, 2017, in Lynchburg, a daughter of Hector Baez and Tanya Gallego, both of Puerto Rico, currently residing in Lynchburg. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her seven siblings, Hector III, Kenneth, Kayla, Yandel, Jose, Yaneliz, and Karen, and also numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. Alanis was preceded in death by two uncles, Jorge Gallego and Victor Baez. A Celebration of Alanis's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.