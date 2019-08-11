Alanis Isabel Baez Gallego, 2 years old, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Alanis was born on April 6, 2017, in Lynchburg, a daughter of Hector Baez and Tanya Gallego, both of Puerto Rico, currently residing in Lynchburg. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her seven siblings, Hector III, Kenneth, Kayla, Yandel, Jose, Yaneliz, and Karen, and also numerous aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. Alanis was preceded in death by two uncles, Jorge Gallego and Victor Baez. A Celebration of Alanis's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

