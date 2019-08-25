Frances Charlene Gallaher, age 75, of Goode, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born on January 30, 1944, in Lynchburg, daughter of the late Frederick and Frances Gallaher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sylvia G. Magri. Frances was an active member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, where she played their piano from the age of 14. For the last 42 years she was a bus driver for Bedford County Schools, where she also drove for many of the sports and band events. She loved to sit and watch the events and be the "Team Mom". Her special touch in the kitchen was enjoyed by many. From cakes and fried pies to mashed potatoes that no one could cook like Charlene. Her crafting talents, to mention a few, from crocheting, sewing of wedding and prom dresses, flower arrangements, and porcelain dolls, she could do it all. She loved doing for others and dedicated her life to teaching others all she knew, except her special recipes. Survivors include three daughters, Mary E. Love and husband, Greg, Lisa A. Toms, and Laurie E. Thomas and husband, John Lacy; six grandchildren, Zachary Love, Emily Love, Codey Toms and girlfriend, Valerie Brunk, Cheyanne Murphy, Chelsea Thomas and Kathryn Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Stevenson Glen Toms and James Joel Toms; as well as a special friend, Douglas Miller and a number of other special family members. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Jefferson Forest High School Auditorium with Pastor Charlie Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 18121 Forest Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
