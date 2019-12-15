Gene Downey Gallagher, 81, of Forest, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of Judy Wingfield Gallagher for 59 years. Born in Lynchburg on December 21, 1937, he was a son of the late Fred Odell Gallagher and Edith Wood Gallagher Compton and was also preceded in death by a sister, Shelia (Windell) Carwile and two brothers, Rawlings and Mike Gallagher. Gene was a U.S. Navy Veteran, retired from Candler Oil Company as Vice President and General Manager and was a member of, American Legion Post 16, Bedford Domestic Violence Services, Bedford Internet Crimes Against Children, Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Central Virginia, Blue Ridge Mended Hearts Chapter 16, Central Virginia Crime Stoppers, , Children's Miracle Network, Fraternal Order of Police Association, Lynchburg Exchange Club, Lynchburg Hillcats, Lynchburg Police Foundation, Miller Home of Lynchburg, Retail Merchants Association, Seven Hills Lions Club and Virginia Sheriff's Institute. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Tracey (Darrell) Bosiger; a son, Barry (April) Gallagher; four grandchildren, Brittany (Kyle) Woodall, Jordan Bosiger, Brett (Tori) Gallagher, and Lucas Bosiger; and two great-grandchildren, Sadie Woodall and Emmerson Lacy. Gene was affectionately known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren. Also, two brothers, Jerry (Barbara) Gallagher and Claiborne Compton; three sisters-in-law, Patsy Gallagher, Linda (Richard) Presley, and Deborah (H.L.) Meeks, and a number of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m., today, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Ian McManamey. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors provided by American Legion Post 16. The family will receive friends today, Sunday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the church before the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider the American Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
