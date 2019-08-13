Tucker Clay Gaines, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of 64 years to Ruby Padgett Gaines. Born on August 29, 1935, in Charlotte County, he was the son of the late Archie James Gaines and the late Merceders Hodges Gaines. In addition to his wife, Tucker "T.C." is survived by his children, W. Gwen G. Melton and her husband, C.B., of Lynchburg, Robin G. Gaines and her wife, Barbara Gentile, of Flat Rock, N.C., and Dexter G. Gaines of Lynchburg; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and other loving family members and friends. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Gary Yates officiating. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home, but the family will receive friends at the residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Baptist Church, 4130 Waterlick Rd., Forest, VA 24551. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.