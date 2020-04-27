Mr. David Thomas Gaines, age 69, of Richmond and formerly of Charlotte Court House, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Viewing will begin on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Va. A private service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Gaines as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

