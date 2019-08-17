Mrs. Wanda Louise Ferguson Gafford of 2855 Richmond Highway, Spout Spring, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her residence. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church, in Appomattox, Va. She will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12 until 4 p.m. and family hour from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Bruce and Stiff Funeral Home, in Appomattox, Va. All other times visitation will be held at the home of the Rev. and Mrs. (Mechi) Tony Cousins, 2855 Richmond Highway, Spout Spring, Va. Professional services are entrusted to the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, Va.

