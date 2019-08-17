Mrs. Wanda Louise Ferguson Gafford of 2855 Richmond Highway, Spout Spring, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her residence. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Springfield Baptist Church, in Appomattox, Va. She will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Public visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12 until 4 p.m. and family hour from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Bruce and Stiff Funeral Home, in Appomattox, Va. All other times visitation will be held at the home of the Rev. and Mrs. (Mechi) Tony Cousins, 2855 Richmond Highway, Spout Spring, Va. Professional services are entrusted to the Bruce & Stiff Funeral Home, Appomattox, Va.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.