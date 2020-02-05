Shirley Marie Futty of Aberdeen, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Harford Memorial Hospital, she was 80. Born in Havre de Grace, Md., she was the daughter of the late Harry G. and Anna Estella (Cullum) Neidlein and wife of the late Charles E. Futty Jr. who died in 1997. A homemaker, Shirley was a member of Cranberry United Methodist Church in Perryman, Md. for over 55 years. She served as a Sunday School teacher, Council chair, secretary of the Board of Trustees, and church historian. Shirley was a member of the choir for many years and was the driving force behind many craft sales over the years. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and participated in many bake sales and dinners. She helped publish a recipe book that was titled "136 Years Old and Still Cooking". In 1996, Shirley was one of the four original team leaders for Martha's Meals. For the past 20 years and counting, Cranberry UMC is still involved with other local area churches serving a free meal to those that are less fortunate. In 1972, there was a two-room schoolhouse that stood vacant for many years next to Cranberry UMC. Shirley and her very good friend and neighbor, Betty Nickle saw an opportunity to help the teenage youth in their community. With the help of Parks and Recreation they opened and operated Perryman's only teen center or approximately 10 years. She is survived by her sons, C. Keith Futty and wife, Sarah of Havre de Grace and Jeffery S. Futty and wife, Patricia, of Concord, Va.; grandchildren, Rachael Mays and her husband, Bryan and Michael Futty and his wife, Kirstin; great-grandchildren, Justice and Kiley and Khloe Marie, who is to be born soon and her siblings, Harry Neidlein Jr. of Perryman, Ruth Piper of Havre de Grace and Dorothy Gross of Aberdeen. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her grandson, Jason Futty and her brothers, Franklin, Kenneth and Fleet Bowman. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held in Harford Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Cranberry United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 78, Perryman, MD 21130. Online condolences may be left for the family at wwwtarringcargo.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Futty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.