Friday, July 31, 1936 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Robert "Wyatt" Furr, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the husband of Brenda Duff Furr for 52 years. Wyatt was born in Big Island on July 31, 1936. He was the son of the late Boyd A. and Beulah G. Furr and preceded in death by brothers, Charles Furr of, Staunton and James N. Furr of Lynchburg, and one sister-in-law, Barbara W. Furr of Lynchburg. Wyatt attended schools in Big Island and Lynchburg, prior to completing the Bank Management Program through the University of Virginia. After serving his country in the United States Airforce, he began a career in banking spanning some 42 years. Retiring from Bedford Federal Savings Bank in 2002, Wyatt enjoyed spending more time with those things he loved; namely roaming about the Blue Ridge Mountains, playing golf and spending time with his family. He loved making others laugh and always enjoyed meeting new individuals. His belief was that everyone had a quality from which we all could learn, which attributed to his success of being a self-made man. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Gregory Wyatt Furr of Lynchburg, and Kevin Michael Furr, and wife, Devon; their daughter, Caroline Elizabeth of Cary, N.C.; a special cousin, Barbara P. Cassell of Goode; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Wyatt's request, family and friends will meet in the near future to celebrate his life. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Access Health; Centra Health and University of Virginia Heart and Vascular Center. Anyone wishing to make memorial donations is recommended to consider the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, 717 South Marshall Street, Suite 105B, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.