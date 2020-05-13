Friday, July 31, 1936 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Robert "Wyatt" Furr, 83, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was the husband of Brenda Duff Furr for 52 years. Wyatt was born in Big Island on July 31, 1936. He was the son of the late Boyd A. and Beulah G. Furr and preceded in death by brothers, Charles Furr of, Staunton and James N. Furr of Lynchburg, and one sister-in-law, Barbara W. Furr of Lynchburg. Wyatt attended schools in Big Island and Lynchburg, prior to completing the Bank Management Program through the University of Virginia. After serving his country in the United States Airforce, he began a career in banking spanning some 42 years. Retiring from Bedford Federal Savings Bank in 2002, Wyatt enjoyed spending more time with those things he loved; namely roaming about the Blue Ridge Mountains, playing golf and spending time with his family. He loved making others laugh and always enjoyed meeting new individuals. His belief was that everyone had a quality from which we all could learn, which attributed to his success of being a self-made man. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Gregory Wyatt Furr of Lynchburg, and Kevin Michael Furr, and wife, Devon; their daughter, Caroline Elizabeth of Cary, N.C.; a special cousin, Barbara P. Cassell of Goode; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Wyatt's request, family and friends will meet in the near future to celebrate his life. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of Access Health; Centra Health and University of Virginia Heart and Vascular Center. Anyone wishing to make memorial donations is recommended to consider the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, 717 South Marshall Street, Suite 105B, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

