Theodore Arnold Fullerton, 94, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Betty Jean Fullerton. A private memorial service for Ted will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please considering making memorial contributions to The National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523 or www.dday.org Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Fullerton, Theodore Arnold
