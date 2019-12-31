Theodore Arnold Fullerton, 94, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He was the husband of the late Betty Jean Fullerton. A private memorial service for Ted will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please considering making memorial contributions to The National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523 or www.dday.org Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Fullerton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries