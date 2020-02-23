Mildred Anne Fulcher, 88, of Amherst, died Friday, February 21, 2020. Born Sunday, March 15, 1931, in Amherst County, Anne was a daughter of the late Marion Fulcher and the late Mildred Saunders Fulcher. In addition to her parents, Anne was preceded in death by her brother, Marion Fulcher Jr. Anne is survived by her sister, Ella Francis Bear; her niece and nephews; and friend, Randy Bixler, who was her caregiver and treated her as if she was his mother. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Clifford Baptist Church. A celebration of Mildred's life will follow at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Clifford Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Clifford Baptist Church Building Fund, 635 Fletcher's Level Road, Amherst, VA 24521 or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 4723, Lynchburg, VA, 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

