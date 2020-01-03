John "Johnny" Richard Fulcher, 80, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Guggenheimer Rehab Center. He was born in Amherst Co. on February 1, 1939. A son of the late Howard Copeland Fulcher and the late Lena Whorley Fulcher. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by three sisters, and two brothers. John was retired from The Lynchburg Training Center, and Lynchburg City Schools as a bus driver. He attended Tyreeanna United Methodist Church and loved his church family. Throughout life John loved camping, boating and the mountains. He attended Madison Heights High School and was discharged from the Army National Guard in 1964. John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Gloria Harris Fulcher; a daughter, Belynda Riley (Scott); a son, Bobby Wayne Fulcher (Brenda), and son, Timothy Craig Fulcher (Cindy). John has seven grandchildren, Megan Riley Keen, Sam Riley, Taylor Riley Wooldridge, Corey Fulcher, Caitlyn Fulcher, Christina Fulcher and Craig Fulcher. He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother. John is also survived by his favorite brother-in-law, Wayne Mortimer (Mary Lou) and their children, Chris, Paul, Katie and Laura. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in John's memory please consider Tyreeanna United Methodist Church. A funeral service and celebration of John's life will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Madison Heights with Pastor James "Wimpy" Martin, officiating. Burial will follow at Jonesboro Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service also at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Madison Heights starting at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank Guggenheimer Rehab Center, 1st floor for their love and care during this most difficult of times. Tharp Funeral Home Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Fulcher, John "Johnny" Richard
