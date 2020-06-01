March 31, 1949 - May 30, 2020 David Norris Fulcher, 71, of Forest, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the husband of Suzanne Alcock Fulcher for 52 years. Born on Thursday, March 31, 1949 in Lynchburg, David was a son of the late Percy Edward Fulcher and Dorothy Norris Fulcher The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A celebration of David's life will follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

